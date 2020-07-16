bob kellar

Protesters Continue Call for Bob Kellar to Resign from City Council

Uploaded: , Wednesday, Jul 15, 2020

By Tammy Murga | The Signal

After several dozen Santa Clarita Valley residents protested last month, calling for Councilman Bob Kellar to resign, calls for him to step down continued after he left the City Council meeting early Tuesday.

City Council members heard from more than 10 speakers and received about a dozen written statements during their regular meeting demanding that Kellar resign over comments he made at a rally opposing illegal immigration in 2010.

“I want to address the complacency of our City Council board,” said Jessica Jimenez. “Here we are again, and not a single member has addressed the nationwide issue of racism, and yes, nationwide means that it is an issue in this town. Bob Kellar, resign already.”

Before most of the residents advocating for the councilman to step down spoke, Kellar said his 2010 comments were said “off the cuff” and “from my heart,” and added, “I’m kind of tired of it,” when referring to people calling him and others racists.

Kellar’s current term, his fourth, ends in December. He previously announced he would not seek re-election, and reiterated that Tuesday.

“I will tell you one thing for all of you that want my resignation,” he said. “Well, you actually are going to get it, but you’re going to get it on my timeline, not yours. I will not be running again, but I’m going to finish out my term and I will leave quietly.”

Before additional public comment was made, Kellar excused himself from the meeting, saying he was feeling under the weather throughout the weekend, but that he would continue tuning in to the meeting from home.

