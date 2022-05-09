June 6: School Day Café Announces 2022 Summer Food Program

School Day Café has announced they will be providing free food to children 1-18 years of age this summer.

The Summer Meal Program will be available at many locations around Santa Clarita, Castaic and Val Verde.

Starting June 6, kids can get their free lunch from any of the following locations from 12- 1 p.m. :

-Canyon Country Jo Ann Darcy Public Library

– Castaic Middle School Boys & Girls Club

-Val Verde YAL

-Old Town Newhall Library

The follow locations will begin their free lunches on June 13 from 12- 1 p.m. :

-Canyon Country Boys & Girls Club

-Canyon Country Community Center

– Jakes Way Summer Program (This location will be serving their lunch from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.)

-Newhall Boys & Girls Club

-Newhall Community Center

All lunches will be served Monday through Friday and must be eaten on site.

The program ends on July 29 but will not serve food on the June 20 and July 4 for the holidays.

For more information visit the website or call (661)295-1547.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...