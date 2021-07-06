header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Clear
Clear
69°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 6
1850 - Town founder Henry Mayo Newhall arrives in California to look for gold [story]
Henry Newhall
SCV SELPA Provides Information About Special Education Programs Available at Local Schools
| Monday, Jul 5, 2021

The Santa Clarita Valley Special Education Local Plan Area and its member districts actively seek to help all individuals with exceptional needs, ages birth through 22, including infants and children enrolled by their parents in private schools.

Special education programs are available to all eligible students with disabilities in the least restrictive environment in accordance with the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, or IDEA.

If you are concerned about your child’s development or have reason to believe your child needs special education due to a physical, mental, emotional, learning or speech problem, you are encouraged to contact either your local school district’s Special Education Department or the SCV SELPA office.

Local School District Special Education Offices:

Castaic Union School District

661-257-4500

28131 Livingston Ave, Valencia, CA 91355

 

Newhall School District

661-291-4000

25375 Orchard Village Road, Ste. 200, Valencia, CA 91355

 

Saugus Union School District

661-294-5300

24930 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita, CA 91355

 

Sulphur Springs Union School District

661-252-5131

27000 Weyerhaeuser Way, Santa Clarita, CA 91351

 

William S. Hart Union High School District

661-259-0033

21515 Centre Pointe Pkwy, Santa Clarita, CA 91350

 

Santa Clarita Valley SELPA

661-259-0033 ext. 742

26320 Spirit Court, Santa Clarita, CA 91350
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

SCV SELPA Provides Information About Special Education Programs Available at Local Schools

SCV SELPA Provides Information About Special Education Programs Available at Local Schools
Monday, Jul 5, 2021
The Santa Clarita Valley Special Education Local Plan Area and its member districts actively seek to help all individuals with exceptional needs, ages birth through 22, including infants and children enrolled by their parents in private schools.
FULL STORY...

Hart Board Approves Budget, Faces $8.9 Mil. Deficit

Hart Board Approves Budget, Faces $8.9 Mil. Deficit
Wednesday, Jun 23, 2021
The William S. Hart Union High School District’s governing board approved a budget for the 2021-22 school year last week that details an $8.9 million deficit for the district.  
FULL STORY...

AOC Freshman Hosting Virtual Talent Show Benefiting India’s COVID-19 Relief

AOC Freshman Hosting Virtual Talent Show Benefiting India’s COVID-19 Relief
Tuesday, Jun 22, 2021
Varun Ramanan, a freshman at Academy of the Canyons, is hosting a virtual talent show Saturday, July 24, from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. to help raise funds for India's COVID-19 relief efforts.
FULL STORY...

Edison Awards Fire Technology Scholarships to COC Students

Edison Awards Fire Technology Scholarships to COC Students
Monday, Jun 21, 2021
Nine College of the Canyons fire technology students have received $1,000 scholarships from Edison International to cover tuition, books and school-related fees.
FULL STORY...

SCV Education Foundation Announces 2021 Scholarship Winners

SCV Education Foundation Announces 2021 Scholarship Winners
Thursday, Jun 17, 2021
The SCV Education Foundation awarded six Hart High School District seniors $10,000 scholarships.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (July 6)
1850 - Town founder Henry Mayo Newhall arrives in California to look for gold [story]
Henry Newhall
Aug. 28: Carousel Ranch Announces 25th Annual ‘Heart of the West’ Fundraiser, Hybrid Celebration
Carousel Ranch announced plans for the 25th Annual Heart of the West Dinner, Auction, and Children’s Riding Demonstration set for Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, starting at 6 p.m.
Aug. 28: Carousel Ranch Announces 25th Annual ‘Heart of the West’ Fundraiser, Hybrid Celebration
Santa Clarita City Manager’s Monthly Message – July 2021
As you drive around the city of Santa Clarita, you might not focus on the smooth roads, beautifully landscaped medians or upgraded intuitive traffic lights. These systems that are often overlooked help enhance your quality of life and are part of our Capital Improvement Projects.
Santa Clarita City Manager’s Monthly Message – July 2021
SCV SELPA Provides Information About Special Education Programs Available at Local Schools
The Santa Clarita Valley Special Education Local Plan Area and its member districts actively seek to help all individuals with exceptional needs, ages birth through 22, including infants and children enrolled by their parents in private schools.
SCV SELPA Provides Information About Special Education Programs Available at Local Schools
SCV Water to Discuss Return to In-Person Board Meetings
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency board of directors is scheduled Tuesday to discuss returning to in-person meetings starting on Aug. 3.
SCV Water to Discuss Return to In-Person Board Meetings
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 28,369 Total SCV Cases; New Vaccination Sweepstakes Launched
On Monday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed two new deaths and 284 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 28,369 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 28,369 Total SCV Cases; New Vaccination Sweepstakes Launched
Newsom Recall Election Date Set for Sept. 14
California voters will go the polls on Sept. 14 to cast another vote for governor of the Golden State. California Secretary of State Shirley Weber certified Thursday the petition to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat.
Newsom Recall Election Date Set for Sept. 14
Placerita Canyon Corp. Challenges Allegations in 2nd Melody Ranch Lawsuit
Placerita Canyon Corp. is due back in court later this summer in the ongoing lawsuit with Melody Ranch Motion Picture Studio over an agreement between a group of residents and the nearby movie ranch that uses the group’s gate.
Placerita Canyon Corp. Challenges Allegations in 2nd Melody Ranch Lawsuit
Tumbleweed Fire Scorches 1,000 Acres, at 50% Containment
The Tumbleweed fire, which erupted on the southbound side of Interstate 5 in Gorman on Sunday, remained at 1,000 acres and 10% containment as of Monday morning.
Tumbleweed Fire Scorches 1,000 Acres, at 50% Containment
Today in SCV History (July 5)
1914 - Rev. Wolcott H. Evans, the future "pastor of the disaster," named pastor of Newhall's First Presbyterian Church [story]
church
L.A. County Firefighters in SCV Embrace Therapy Dog Echo
Don’t be surprised to find dog toys lying around Fire Station 107. The Canyon Country firehouse is the first in the Los Angeles County Fire Department to welcome a comfort dog to its team.
L.A. County Firefighters in SCV Embrace Therapy Dog Echo
Stevenson Ranch Teens Plant Flag on Mountainside
When a group of teens realized the American flag planted on top of a nearby hill was no longer there, they took it upon themselves to restore the Stevenson Ranch landmark to its former glory.
Stevenson Ranch Teens Plant Flag on Mountainside
Today in SCV History (July 4)
1932 - Robert Poore wins the greased pole climbing contest and $2.50 at Newhall's July 4th celebration [story]
4th of July Parade
Today in SCV History (July 3)
1925 - By letter, Wyatt Earp beseeches his friend William S. Hart to portray him in a movie, to correct the "lies about me." Hart never did. [story]
Hart-Wyatt Earp
Today in SCV History (July 2)
1869 - Sanford Lyon (as in Lyons Avenue) appointed postmaster of Petropolis (today's Eternal Valley Cemetery) [story]
Sanford Lyon
Local Girls Club Soccer Team Heads to Florida For Chance at National Title
Legends FC Santa Clarita Valley Girls 2007 team battled to make it to the 2021 United States Youth Soccer (USYS) Far West Regional Finals in Boise, Idaho this past Sunday securing their place among the Top 8 in the Country and an opportunity to compete in the 2021 USYS National Championship in Bradenton – Sarasota, Florida beginning Monday, July 19 to Sunday, July 25.
Local Girls Club Soccer Team Heads to Florida For Chance at National Title
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Monitors Rise in New, Delta Variant Cases; SCV Cases Total 28,298
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday the highest number of COVID-19 cases in a day since mid-April with 506 new cases. This is more than a doubling of new cases in two weeks.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Monitors Rise in New, Delta Variant Cases; SCV Cases Total 28,298
City Inviting Residents to Provide Website Redesign Input
As the next stage of strategic planning begins, the city of Santa Clarita invites residents to provide input that will help shape a new, redesigned santa-clarita.com.
City Inviting Residents to Provide Website Redesign Input
Burbank Bridge Construction to Shut Down I-5 for Four Nights Beginning July 6
The California Department of Transportation plans to close all lanes on Interstate 5 in Burbank on four nights for bridge construction, starting with full closure of Northbound I-5 on two nights, followed by full closure of Southbound I-5 the next two nights.
Burbank Bridge Construction to Shut Down I-5 for Four Nights Beginning July 6
Homicide Detectives Investigating Suspicious Death of Woman in Canyon Country
Homicide detectives are seeking information in the death of Suzane Guillaum, 44, whose body was discovered June 15 under an overpass near Camp Plenty Road.
Homicide Detectives Investigating Suspicious Death of Woman in Canyon Country
SCV Water Adopts Significant Plans to Address Water Supplies, Future Water Needs
In June, SCV Water’s Board of Directors adopted two important plans that address the agency’s short- and long-term water planning objectives.
SCV Water Adopts Significant Plans to Address Water Supplies, Future Water Needs
COC’s Sean Tomer Becomes First Student-Athlete to Join School’s Aerospace, Science Team
When College of the Canyons track & field student-athlete Sean Tomer lost the ability to compete due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, he didn’t despair.
COC’s Sean Tomer Becomes First Student-Athlete to Join School’s Aerospace, Science Team
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – July 2021
As we move into the warm summer months, it’s a great time of year for you and your family to take full advantage of the City’s miles of off-street trails, 35 parks, the Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita, swimming pools and paseos, as well as local hiking venues.
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – July 2021
SCOTUS Sides with Donor Privacy for California Nonprofits
WASHINGTON (CN) — In a closely watched case for nonprofit political groups that want privacy for their supporters, the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday struck down a California law that says groups seeking tax-exempt status must tell the state the names of some of their biggest donors. 
SCOTUS Sides with Donor Privacy for California Nonprofits
%d bloggers like this: