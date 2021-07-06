SCV SELPA Provides Information About Special Education Programs Available at Local Schools

The Santa Clarita Valley Special Education Local Plan Area and its member districts actively seek to help all individuals with exceptional needs, ages birth through 22, including infants and children enrolled by their parents in private schools.

Special education programs are available to all eligible students with disabilities in the least restrictive environment in accordance with the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, or IDEA.

If you are concerned about your child’s development or have reason to believe your child needs special education due to a physical, mental, emotional, learning or speech problem, you are encouraged to contact either your local school district’s Special Education Department or the SCV SELPA office.

Local School District Special Education Offices:

Castaic Union School District

661-257-4500

28131 Livingston Ave, Valencia, CA 91355

Newhall School District

661-291-4000

25375 Orchard Village Road, Ste. 200, Valencia, CA 91355

Saugus Union School District

661-294-5300

24930 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita, CA 91355

Sulphur Springs Union School District

661-252-5131

27000 Weyerhaeuser Way, Santa Clarita, CA 91351

William S. Hart Union High School District

661-259-0033

21515 Centre Pointe Pkwy, Santa Clarita, CA 91350

Santa Clarita Valley SELPA

661-259-0033 ext. 742

26320 Spirit Court, Santa Clarita, CA 91350

