SCV SELPA Provides Information About Special Education Programs Available at Local Schools

The Santa Clarita Valley Special Education Local Plan Area and its member districts actively seek to help all individuals with exceptional needs, ages birth through 22, including infants and children enrolled by their parents in private schools.
Special education programs are available to all eligible students with disabilities in the least restrictive environment in accordance with the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, or IDEA.
If you are concerned about your child’s development or have reason to believe your child needs special education due to a physical, mental, emotional, learning or speech problem, you are encouraged to contact either your local school district’s Special Education Department or the SCV SELPA office.
Local School District Special Education Offices:
Castaic Union School District
661-257-4500
28131 Livingston Ave, Valencia, CA 91355
Newhall School District
661-291-4000
25375 Orchard Village Road, Ste. 200, Valencia, CA 91355
Saugus Union School District
661-294-5300
24930 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita, CA 91355
Sulphur Springs Union School District
661-252-5131
27000 Weyerhaeuser Way, Santa Clarita, CA 91351
William S. Hart Union High School District
661-259-0033
21515 Centre Pointe Pkwy, Santa Clarita, CA 91350
Santa Clarita Valley SELPA
661-259-0033 ext. 742
26320 Spirit Court, Santa Clarita, CA 91350
