SCV SELPA Seeks to Assist Children with Special Needs

The Santa Clarita Valley Special Education Local Plan Area (SCV SELPA) and its member districts actively seek out all individuals with exceptional needs, from birth to age 22, including infants and children parentally placed in private schools. Special education programs are available to all eligible students with disabilities in the least restrictive environment in accordance with the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA).
If you are concerned about your child’s development or have reason to believe your child needs special education due to a physical, mental, emotional, learning, or speech problem, you are encouraged to contact either your local school district’s Special Education Department or the SCV SELPA office.
SCV School District Special Education Offices
Castaic Union School District, (661) 257-4500
28131 Livingston Ave, Valencia, CA 91355
Newhall School District, (661) 291-4000
25375 Orchard Village Road, Ste. 200, Valencia, CA 91355
Saugus Union School District, (661) 294-5300
24930 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita, CA 91355
Sulphur Springs Union School District, (661) 252-5131
27000 Weyerhaeuser Way, Santa Clarita, CA 91351
William S. Hart Union High School District, (661) 259-0033
21380 Centre Pointe Pkwy, Santa Clarita, CA 91350
Santa Clarita Valley SELPA, (661) 259-0033 ext. 742
Summer is officially here, and with that comes the anticipation of hot summer days. As the temperatures rise we often find ourselves spending more time outdoors at the beach, biking the paseos, or hiking at Towsely Canyon.
Due to an excessive heat forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley, the city of Santa Clarita has designated branches of the Santa Clarita Public Library as cooling centers, starting Wednesday, July 12, through Sunday, July 16.
The Bouquet Canyon Farmers Market and Craft Show will be open Saturdays now through Sept. 23. The market will be held next to Central Park in the Bouquet Canyon Church parking lot, 27000 Bouquet Canyon road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
The new Santa Clarita Artists Association exhibit, “2 Artsy Chicks,” a two-woman art show featuring Patty Haft and Lynda Frautnick, will open on Friday, July 14 at the Santa Clarita Artists Association Sixth Street Gallery.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating At-Risk Missing Person, Joni Wagg Allen. She is an 81 year-old female white who was last seen on July 6, at 5 a.m., on the 24600 block of Varese Court in Valencia.
California State University, Northridge head softball coach Charlotte Morgan has announced the signing of Mackenzie Kila to a National Letter of Intent to continue her playing career with the Matadors.
The California Department of Transportation has scheduled full freeway closures on the northbound and southbound Antelope Valley Freeway / State Route 14 between Technology Drive in Palmdale and Avenue A in Lancaster.
Raise a glass with Princess Cruises for its wine program. All main dining rooms across the fleet of 15 ships have once again been honored with an Award of Excellence in Wine Spectator’s 2023 Restaurant Awards, more than any other cruise line.
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond celebrated the recent signing of the 2023–24 state budget bill and Monday's signing of the associated trailer bills, noting the degree to which new and continued funding reflects the priorities he has championed for public education since taking office.
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón recently announced that PetSmart LLC has been ordered to pay $1.46 million to settle a lawsuit that alleges the company overcharged customers for items it listed in advertisements.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
A mini dachshund named Oakley McQueen Vanderhorst will be the lone pup representing Santa Clarita at the 26th running of the Wienerschnitzel Wiener Nationals at Los Alamitos Race Course on Saturday, July 15.
