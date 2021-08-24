Sept. 11: Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative To Host ‘Visit with a Vet’ Event

On Sept. 11, 2021, the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative, in partnership with Starbucks and Wolf Creek Restaurant, will hold a special event to honor first responders and provide presentations for veterans, active military and their families about the benefits available to them through CalVet and the Veterans Administration.

The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Northpark Village Square located at 27746 McBean Parkway.

Those in attendance are welcome to enjoy complimentary coffee provided by Starbucks, complimentary Hors D’oeuvres presented by Wolf Creek Restaurant, participate in a raffle for gift baskets and gift cards provided by the merchants from Northpark Village Square.

Guests will also have the opportunity to meet and thank local responders and visit information tables staffed by local SCV organizations.

The National Anthem will be performed by Claire Tester.

For further information or if you have questions, contact Jeff Stabile at 805-657-1967 or jeff@pegasus2.net.

