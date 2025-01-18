State Executive Order Waives CEQA, Coastal Act for Reconstruction

Governor Gavin Newsom has issued an executive order to streamline the rebuilding of homes and businesses destroyed in the recent Southern California firestorms. Newsom signed an executive order to suspend permitting and review requirements under the California Environmental Quality Act and the California Coastal Act to allow victims of the recent fires to restore their homes and businesses faster.

“When the fires are extinguished, victims who have lost their homes and businesses must be able to rebuild quickly and without roadblocks. The executive order I signed will help cut permitting delays, an important first step in allowing our communities to recover faster and stronger. I’ve also ordered our state agencies to identify additional ways to streamline the rebuilding and recovery process,” said Newsom.

The executive order issued by Governor Newsom will:

Suspend CEQA review and California Coastal Act permitting for reconstruction of properties substantially damaged or destroyed in recent Southern California wildfires.

Direct state agencies to identify additional permitting requirements, including provisions of the Building Code, that can safely be suspended or streamlined to accelerate rebuilding and make it more affordable.

Extend protections against price gouging on building materials, storage services, construction and other essential goods and services to Jan. 7, 2026, in Los Angeles County.

Commit to working with the Legislature to identify statutory changes that can help expedite rebuilding while enhancing wildfire resilience and safety.

A copy of the executive order can be found here.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...