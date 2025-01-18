header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
January 17
1994, 4:31 a.m. - Magnitude 6.7 Northridge earthquake rocks Santa Clarita Valley [video]
collapsed freeway bridge
State Executive Order Waives CEQA, Coastal Act for Reconstruction
| Friday, Jan 17, 2025
rebuiolding homes

Governor Gavin Newsom has issued an executive order to streamline the rebuilding of homes and businesses destroyed in the recent Southern California firestorms. Newsom signed an executive order to suspend permitting and review requirements under the California Environmental Quality Act and the California Coastal Act to allow victims of the recent fires to restore their homes and businesses faster.

“When the fires are extinguished, victims who have lost their homes and businesses must be able to rebuild quickly and without roadblocks. The executive order I signed will help cut permitting delays, an important first step in allowing our communities to recover faster and stronger. I’ve also ordered our state agencies to identify additional ways to streamline the rebuilding and recovery process,” said Newsom.

The executive order issued by Governor Newsom will:

Suspend CEQA review and California Coastal Act permitting for reconstruction of properties substantially damaged or destroyed in recent Southern California wildfires.

Direct state agencies to identify additional permitting requirements, including provisions of the Building Code, that can safely be suspended or streamlined to accelerate rebuilding and make it more affordable.

Extend protections against price gouging on building materials, storage services, construction and other essential goods and services to Jan. 7, 2026, in Los Angeles County.

Commit to working with the Legislature to identify statutory changes that can help expedite rebuilding while enhancing wildfire resilience and safety.

A copy of the executive order can be found here.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
Friday, Jan 17, 2025
LASD Reports 17 Still Missing in L.A. Area Wildfires

Friday, Jan 17, 2025
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau continues its dedicated efforts to locate individuals reported missing following the devastating Eaton and Palisades fires.
Red Cross Offers Financial Assistance to Fire Victims

Friday, Jan 17, 2025
The American Red Cross is offering financial assistance for families whose homes were damaged or destroyed by Los Angeles County wildfires. Assistance available to those affected by Eaton, Palisades, Hurst and Kenneth fires.
Repopulation Efforts in Eaton, Palisades Fire Areas, 27 Fire Deaths Reported

Friday, Jan 17, 2025
Cal Fire and the Los Angeles County Fire Department have reported that containment efforts continue for all three activie fires still burning in Southern California.
County DA Charges Nine with Crimes During Wildfires

Friday, Jan 17, 2025
Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman has announced that charges have been filed against eight additional individuals in connection with eight alleged crimes committed during Los Angeles County’s devastating wildfires.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Jan. 26: Fritz Coleman’s ‘Unassisted Living’ to Benefit Wildfire Recovery Fund
Fritz Coleman’s show "Unassisted Living," in Residency at the El Oortal Monroe Forum in North Hollywood, will be performed on Sunday, Jan. 26 t0 benefit the California Community Foundation Wildlife Recovery Fund with 100% of all profits raised donated to the fund.
Jan. 22: COC Board Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, Jan. 22, beginning at 5 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 3 p.m.
LASD Reports 17 Still Missing in L.A. Area Wildfires
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau continues its dedicated efforts to locate individuals reported missing following the devastating Eaton and Palisades fires.
‘West Side Story’ Opens at the Canyon Theatre Guild
The Canyon Theatre Guild opens the Broadway musical, "West Side Story" on Saturday, Jan. 18 on stage at the community theater in Old Town Newhall.
Jordan Meraz Named Hart Director of Technology Services
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board has unanimously approved the appointment of Jordan Meraz as the new Director of Technology Services.
Red Cross Offers Financial Assistance to Fire Victims
The American Red Cross is offering financial assistance for families whose homes were damaged or destroyed by Los Angeles County wildfires. Assistance available to those affected by Eaton, Palisades, Hurst and Kenneth fires.
Repopulation Efforts in Eaton, Palisades Fire Areas, 27 Fire Deaths Reported
Cal Fire and the Los Angeles County Fire Department have reported that containment efforts continue for all three activie fires still burning in Southern California.
Newhall Escrow Changes Hands
Newhall Escrow, founded in 1963, has announced its acquisition by Santa Clarita Valley real estate professional Christian Lazore.
County DA Charges Nine with Crimes During Wildfires
Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman has announced that charges have been filed against eight additional individuals in connection with eight alleged crimes committed during Los Angeles County’s devastating wildfires.
Vince Ferry Named Hart Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board approved the appointment of Vince Ferry as the new Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services on Wednesday, Jan. 15.
Officials Announce Efforts to Protect Wildfire Victims from Insurance Fraud
California State Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara and Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman have announced a rapid response effort to prevent and prosecute insurance fraud targeting wildfire survivors.
Today in SCV History (Jan. 17)
1994, 4:31 a.m. - Magnitude 6.7 Northridge earthquake rocks Santa Clarita Valley [video]
New Commissioners Appointed by Santa Clarita City Council
At its regular meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 14, the Santa Clarita City Council appointed a number of individuals to fill vacancies on city commissions.
Salvation Army SCV Corps Works to Assist Fire Victims
The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Valley Corps provides social services, including food, shelter, clothing and financial assistance. According to Salvation Army Santa Clarita Valley Corps Captain Rafael Viana, Officer in Charge, the organization has now focused its concentration on helping the specific needs of those affected in the Los Angeles area wildfires.
SCVi, iLEAD Selected to Send Student Experiments to Space
In partnership with DreamUp, three teams, one from SCVi in the Santa Clarita Valley and two from iLEAD Hybrid Exploration, have been selected to send experiments to the International Space Station.
Feb. 22: Rain Barrel Class, Purchase Program
The city of Santa Clarita and Green Santa Clarita will host a class on Saturday, Feb. 22 from 9-10 a.m., regarding the importance of rainwater harvesting and proper installation and maintenance of rain barrels.
Jan. 21: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold its regular board meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 21 starting at 6 p.m.
Jan 18: Adults Decorate a Tote Bag at Canyon Country Library
The Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library will host a adults decorate a tote bag activity, 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 at 18601 Soledad Canyon Road, Canyon Country, CA 91351.
Feb. 7: K’tan Flamenco Dance Academy Presents ‘Flamencommunity’
Irit Specktor and the Studio K'tan Flamenco Dance Academy presents "Flamencommunity", a flamenco dance and music event, 8-9:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7 at the MAIN, 24266 Main Street Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Jason Gibbs | Parenting for Prevention In-Person Meeting
As a father of two young children, I understand how crucial it is to be an active and informed parent in today’s world. The challenges our kids face are more complex than ever and I believe it’s our responsibility to equip them with the tools they need to make healthy choices.
Jan. 25: Ekata Training Center Expo
The Ekata Training Center will host a Ekata Expo, Noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 at 27831 Smyth Drive Valencia, CA 91355.
CHP Deploys Special Response Team to L.A. Wildfires
The California Highway Patrol has deployed a Special Response Team to support local law enforcement and protect communities impacted by the devastating Southern California wildfires.
Jan. 21: Supervisors to Discuss Rental Protections After Fires
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will discuss rental protections and a short-term rentals resolution following the recent critical fire events in L.A. County at the Tuesday, Jan. 21 regular board meeting.
