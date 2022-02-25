Veteran Services Collaborative Offers Free Tax Service

The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative will provide 10 Santa Clarita Valley veterans free tax filing for their 2021 taxes. Registration for this service will begin Feb. 28.

The 2021 tax filing will be completed by a certified public accountant. Accounting services will be conducted via Zoom due to COVID restrictions.

To take advantage of this service veterans must visit the Collaborative’s veteran center and sign up. Bring your veteran ID or DD214. This is a first come first served offer. See the volunteer on duty to register.

The veteran center is located at 23222 Lyons Ave., Newhall, CA 91321. Open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information about the Veteran Services Collaborative, a gathering of business men and women, non-profit organizations and individuals pledged to care for the interests of local veterans and their families, visit www.scv-vets.org.

