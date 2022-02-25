Veteran Services Collaborative Offers Free Tax Service

The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative will provide 10 Santa Clarita Valley veterans free tax filing for their 2021 taxes. Registration for this service will begin Feb. 28.
The 2021 tax filing will be completed by a certified public accountant. Accounting services will be conducted via Zoom due to COVID restrictions.
To take advantage of this service veterans must visit the Collaborative’s veteran center and sign up. Bring your veteran ID or DD214. This is a first come first served offer. See the volunteer on duty to register.
The veteran center is located at 23222 Lyons Ave., Newhall, CA 91321. Open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information about the Veteran Services Collaborative, a gathering of business men and women, non-profit organizations and individuals pledged to care for the interests of local veterans and their families, visit www.scv-vets.org.
The Santa Clarita Artists Association has announced a new exhibit, "Zoom In." The exhibit features art that portrays magnified views of real things including animals, insects, plants, people, etc. An artists’ reception for the exhibit will be held Friday, March 4 at 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters:
Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey
Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica
Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu
Malibu Point at Surfrider Beach, near Malibu Tower 3
Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach
College of the Canyons women's softball outscored visiting Santa Barbara City College 16-1 over a two-game set on Tuesday, extending its win streak to four consecutive games behind the arm of pitcher Allyson Melgar and a hot-hitting Cougar lineup.
College of the Canyons received the second highest team score in the nation for the American Association of Two-Year Colleges Student Mathematics League Test, which is a two-round competition that tests the problem-solving skills of students against others across the nation.
As part of his government accountability legislative package, California Senate Republican Leader Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, has introduced Senate Bill 1367 which would prohibit a state agency from awarding a no-bid contract to a company that has made a charitable donation on behalf of the governor in the preceding 12 months.
Los Angeles County residents with consumer questions, seeking information on foreclosure prevention, immigrant services, landlord and tenant assistance, minimum wage and worker protections, mediation, real estate and small claims concerns the Los Angeles County Department of of Consumer and Business Affairs has now re-opened for in-person appointments.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — Following two months of barren weather reports, California farmers received the most disappointing forecast yet Wednesday as the federal government warned many districts in the state’s agricultural heartland won’t get surface water deliveries in 2022.
A lost 1952 dance creation by Martha Graham herself, a primal artistic force of the 20th century, is reborn with the Martha Graham Dance Company’s world premiere of "The New Canticle for Innocent Comedians" at The Soraya on Saturday, March 19 at 8 p.m.
Mayor Laurene Weste attended an event in the city of South Gate, where the Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District awarded the city of Santa Clarita $1 million in Measure A Acquisition Only grant funding to support the future acquisition of the Borax Mine Open Space property in the Santa Clarita Valley.
