Aug. 7: Snap Sports Hosts Several Hockey Events at The Cube

Snap Sports is excited to share two events this week that will have people hitting the rink to enjoy the sport of Hockey.

Starting Wednesday Aug. 7 with Adaptive Skate that encourages hockey players to get their practice in.

Adaptive Skate, hosted by the American Special Hockey Association, will happen at The CUBE from 5 p.m. to 5p.m. every Wednesday through the month of August.

To Register for the event check out the ASHA website.

Starting Aug. 10 The SoCal Special Hockey Festival will begin its two day competition.

Teams from across the region will face off in friendly exhibition matches for a weekend of hockey.

Bailey, the L.A. Kings Mascot, and the Kings Crew will be on the rink Sunday, Aug. 11.

The games will begin on Saturday from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from Noon to 4 p.m.

The event will all also be held at The CUBE Ice and Entertainment center, located at 27745 Smyth Dr.

To learn more about the events or about Snap Sports check out the website.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...