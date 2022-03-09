Canyons Women’s Tennis Wins Eighth Straight at Santa Monica

Story and photo by Mari Knesiel/COC Sports Information

College of the Canyons Women’s Tennis traveled to Santa Monica College and tacked on its eighth straight conference win as the Cougars bested the Corsairs in a 6-3 road victory on Thursday, March 3.

Canyons (9-2, 8-0) won two doubles and four singles matches on the day.

The No. 2 doubles team of Jennifer Russel and Lauren Hannah were the first to put a point up for the Cougars winning their set 8-2. Shortly after No. 3 pair Hannah Heiber and Lauren Neal won with an 8-1 triumph.

Ashley Villarta faced off in first position in singles and Lexi Paunovic in second. Though both fell to their SMC (3-5) opponents, the rest of the Cougars won out.

Russell performed in the No. 3 position winning in three sets. Neal followed in suit, from the No. 4 spot, after also battling through three sets.

No. 5 Heiber and No. 6 Hannah captured their respective points in just two sets, bringing the Cougars to a winning total of 6-3.

Canyons has four matches left in Western State Conference play and will strive to defend its undefeated position at home on Tuesday March 8 vs. Ventura College (4-4, 3-4).

Full Results from Thursday’s match at Santa Monica are below:

Doubles

Villarta/Paunovic (COC) loses to West/Nikchevich (SMC)—8-2

Russell/Hannah (COC) defeats Gerlach/Pollack (SMC)—8-3

Heiber/Neal (COC) defeats Yaghoubi/Marsuura (SMC)—8-1

Singles

Ashley Villarta (COC) loses to Nicole West (SMC)—6-1, 6-2

Lexi Paunovic (COC) loses to Kai Nikchevich (SMC)—6-1, 6-2

Jennifer Russell (COC) defeats Veronica Gerlach (SMC)—2-6, 6-2, 6-0

Lauren Neal (COC) defeats Yasna Yaghoubi (SMC)—7-6, 4-6, 10-7

Hannah Heiber (COC) defeats Juyan Pollack (SMC)—6-4, 7-5

Lauren Hannah (COC) defeats Fumi Matsuura (SMC)—6-0, 6-0

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by following the College of the Canyons Athletic department on social media at @COCathletics on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube or visit COC Athletics.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...