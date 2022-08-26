COC Men’s Soccer to Host First International Match

College of the Canyons men’s soccer will host the first international match in program history, when the Cougars welcome the Tahitian U20 National Team for its 2022 home opener on Saturday, Aug. 27 at the Valencia campus.

The action is set to begin at 7 p.m. at the COC Soccer Facility located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road on the college’s Valencia campus. Admission is free for all fans.

The match will also be live streamed to fans free of charge via YouTube on the Cougars Sports Network.

The regular season contest will count towards the Cougars’ overall record while serving as a friendly for the Tahitian side, which is currently on an international preparation tour.

“This will be a tremendous experiential opportunity for our student-athletes,” said COC men’s soccer head coach Phil Marcellin, who has led the program since its inception in 2003.

“It’s exciting any time you can take the field against a quality opponent,” added Marcellin. “But for our players it’s also a chance to make a connection, and compete against guys that are the same age, but from a different country.”

The Tahitian U20 National Team operates under the Tahitian Football Federation, the governing body of the sport in French Polynesia. The U20 roster, made up of players under the age of 20, is preparing for a potential qualifying run leading up to the FIFA U20 World Cup, scheduled for summer 2023 in Indonesia.

“They are an up-and-coming program,” Marcellin said of the Tahitian squad. “If we can help them prepare for that challenge, and at the same time hopefully see our team improve, then it’s a mutually beneficial partnership.”

Canyons will open its season on the road vs. Pasadena City College on Friday, Aug. 26, before returning home to host the Tahitians on Saturday night.

The 2022 Cougars begin the season with a team of 32 players including 23 with ties to Santa Clarita Valley high schools. The Canyons roster also includes international student-athletes from Belgium, France and Germany.

For more information about COC Sports visit COC Athletics.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...