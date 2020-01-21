Feb. 27: LA Kings Festival

LOS ANGELES – The second annual Los Angeles Kings Festival – in which Kings Season Ticket members and fans can meet the entire Kings team – will be held on Thursday, Feb. 27, at Staples Center.

Members receive free access, Line Entry Pass(es), parking and a meal voucher. The option to upgrade to a Black or Silver Package, which includes an exclusive Photo & Autograph Session (a $300 value), premium dinner buffet and more, is available to members at a special discounted rate. Additional Black and Silver tickets are now on sale to the general public and all proceeds from the event will benefit the Kings Care Foundation.

Ticket information is below:

Season Ticket members can RSVP and upgrade by logging into their account at www.lakings.com/myaccount.

LA Kings Festival beginning last season replaced the club’s annual Tip-A-King and Meet The Players events. LA Kings Festival is an all-access event in which fans meet their favorite LA Kings players, coaches, alumni and personalities. Fans in attendance will have the opportunity to take photos, get autographs and partake in unique experiences. Fans will also have behind the scenes access to STAPLES Center locker rooms, see banners of our retired numbers up close and personal, take a shot on goal, and much more.

Full event schedule is as follows:

4:00 p.m.: Doors Open at Star Plaza (Black & Silver)

4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.: Hall of Fame Dinner Buffet Dinner (Black & Silver)

5:30 p.m.: Doors Open at 11th Street (Members)

5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.: Photo & Autograph Session (Black & Silver)

6:30 p.m.: Team Photo (Black)

7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.: Photo & Autograph Session (Members, Black & Silver)

10 p.m.: Event ends