LASD Reports 17 Still Missing in L.A. Area Wildfires

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau continues its efforts to locate individuals reported missing following the devastating Eaton and Palisades fires.

As of Jan. 16, the Unit had received a total of 43 missing persons reports related to the fires. Of these reports, 12 individuals were located safe, leaving 31 active missing persons cases under investigation.

The breakdown of these cases is as follows:

• Eaton Fire: 24 active missing persons cases.

• Palisades Fire: seven active missing persons cases.

Search efforts have also included an extensive examination of structures associated with missing persons reports. Of the 31 active cases:

• Nine decedents have been recovered from burned structures that are associated to missing persons reports stemming from the Eaton Fire.

• Four decedents have been recovered from burned structures that are associated to missing persons reports stemming from the Palisades Fire.

Structures that are associated to 16 active missing persons cases, have been searched by deputy personnel, cadaver dogs and search and rescue personnel. Of these 16 locations, no individuals and/or human remains were located at these sites.

There are also twp burned structures stemming from the Palisades Fire that are associated to missing persons reports, which are currently being searched.

As of Friday, Jan. 17, 17 invidiuals were still reported as missing.

The Homicide Bureau Missing Persons Unit is in the process of publicly disseminating missing persons bulletins and contacting affected families for all active Missing Persons cases. These bulletins identify persons who have been reported as a missing person and the bulletins will remain in circulation until the missing person is located or identified by the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner. This continued effort ensures the public’s assistance in locating those missing and supports families awaiting answers.

Among those reported missing:

Charles Ross

Delores Ann Jenkins

Patricia Diann McKenna

Stacey Elizabeth Darden

Kimberly Dale Winiecki

Friedli Miva Wheatley

Lora Swayne

Eric Wilson Wall

Diana Elizabeth Webb

Carolyn Ann Burns

Oswald Gerhard Altmetz

Johnnie Mildred Downs

Roosevelt Pullem

Martha Ann Howard

Kevin Joseph Devine

Timothy George Hanley

Antron Jamal Wallace

Any human remains recovered during these searches will be examined by the Medical-Examiner to determine positive identification and provide clarity to the families of the missing. Homicide Investigators will be in contact with the affected families to assist in the identification process.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department understands the deep pain and uncertainty faced by families and loved ones during this time. We remain committed to conducting thorough investigations and supporting those impacted by these tragic events.

If you need to report anyone missing associated to the fire-affected areas, please contact your local law enforcement agency to file a missing person report.

This investigation is ongoing and fluid. As such, the numbers reported will fluctuate as investigators move forward with the cases. We ask that anyone with information regarding missing persons connected to the Eaton or Palisades fires that fall within the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s jurisdiction to contact Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

