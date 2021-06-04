header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
79°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 3
1855 - Ship leaves New York harbor bound for Tunis to acquire animals for the United States Camel Corps [story]
Camel Corps
NSD Names Kate Peattie as Director of Instruction, Assessment and Accountability
| Thursday, Jun 3, 2021

Kate Peattie

Ms. Kate Peattie has been named Director of Instruction, Assessment and Accountability for the Newhall School District.

The Newhall School District has named Kate Peattie as its Director of Instruction, Assessment and Accountability.

She is excited to work collaboratively with NSD teachers, staff, parents and students and will work hard to ensure high achievement for all students, carrying forward Newhall’s tradition of excellence.

Peattie began her career in the Newhall School District in ­­­1997.

She has served as a teacher, assistant principal, principal, and most recently as the administrator of professional development.

She holds a BA from Sonoma State University and MA’s in Cross Cultural Arts and Educational Administration from National University and California State University Bakersfield respectively.

Peattie is a member of the State Association of California School Administrators (ACSA) and a Board member of the Santa Clarita Valley Association of California School Administrators.

Most recently, in 2020, she received the ACSA Charter Leadership Award and was nominated for Administrator of the Year – Curriculum and Instruction.

“It is an honor to welcome Kate Peattie to the Newhall School District in this new capacity. I am confident that her experience will serve the students, staff, and community immensely and we feel fortunate that she has chosen to share her skills with us as the Director of Instruction, Assessment and Accountability” stated Newhall School District Superintendent, Jeff Pelzel.

Peattie has a passion for public education and looks forward to supporting the students, staff and community of the Newhall School District.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

NSD Names Kate Peattie as Director of Instruction, Assessment and Accountability

NSD Names Kate Peattie as Director of Instruction, Assessment and Accountability
Thursday, Jun 3, 2021
The Newhall School District has named Kate Peattie as its Director of Instruction, Assessment and Accountability.
FULL STORY...

State Superintendent Announces Statewide Program to Feed Children Amid Child Care Closures

State Superintendent Announces Statewide Program to Feed Children Amid Child Care Closures
Wednesday, Jun 2, 2021
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced on Wednesday that the U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved California’s plan to launch a new food assistance program for children up to age six.
FULL STORY...

Newhall School District Receives $500,000 IBM Grant

Newhall School District Receives $500,000 IBM Grant
Wednesday, Jun 2, 2021
Newhall School District today announced it is among six United States K-12 public school districts awarded the IBM Education Security Preparedness Grant. 
FULL STORY...

Canyon Theatre Guild Announces Senior Scholarship Winners

Canyon Theatre Guild Announces Senior Scholarship Winners
Tuesday, Jun 1, 2021
The Canyon Theatre Guild is proud to announce the five winners of this year’s Senior Scholarships in Santa Clarita.
FULL STORY...

Hart High Celebrates 2021 Graduation

Hart High Celebrates 2021 Graduation
Tuesday, Jun 1, 2021
Donned in their traditional red and black school colors, Hart High School’s Class of 2021 celebrated graduation together Friday.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
City Council Committee Requests Research on Workforce Housing
The Santa Clarita City Council Development Committee asked city staff to examine workforce housing projects in other cities to determine if the housing option is a good fit for Santa Clarita.
City Council Committee Requests Research on Workforce Housing
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: County Plans to Transition 4 Large Vaccination Sites to Community Sites; 27,971 Total SCV Cases
On Thursday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed nine new deaths and 228 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 27,971 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: County Plans to Transition 4 Large Vaccination Sites to Community Sites; 27,971 Total SCV Cases
Four Students Receive Zonta’s Young Women In Public Affairs Awards
Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley presented Young Women in Public Affairs Awards to four outstanding young women – Emily Chang, Sayeda Kulsoom Hasan, Terra Lee and Tayla Ramirez.
Four Students Receive Zonta’s Young Women In Public Affairs Awards
NSD Names Kate Peattie as Director of Instruction, Assessment and Accountability
The Newhall School District has named Kate Peattie as its Director of Instruction, Assessment and Accountability.
NSD Names Kate Peattie as Director of Instruction, Assessment and Accountability
June 9: Drive-Thru Food Distribution at the Castaic Lake State Recreation Area
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office has once again partnered with the L.A. Regional Food Bank to host a food distribution event at Castaic Lake next week.
June 9: Drive-Thru Food Distribution at the Castaic Lake State Recreation Area
Local Teen Set to Premiere Third Feature Film
Santa Clarita native Griffin Loch, 17, said being born into a family who loved movies definitely helped him along.
Local Teen Set to Premiere Third Feature Film
Edison Helicopters, Drones to Check Lines in SCV
Southern California Edison announced its helicopters and drones would be flying around the Santa Clarita Valley over the next few weeks, as crews work to conduct aerial inspections.
Edison Helicopters, Drones to Check Lines in SCV
Planning Commission Denies Proposed Sand Canyon Resort Project, Supports Central Park Expansion
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission voted Tuesday evening to deny the Sand Canyon Resort project proposed by Sand Canyon Country Club owner Steve Kim.
Planning Commission Denies Proposed Sand Canyon Resort Project, Supports Central Park Expansion
State Senate Approves Wilk’s ‘LifeLine Foster Youth’ Bill
California Senate Bill 546, a measure ensuring that foster youth have continued access to cell phones and data, received the Senate’s stamp of approval as it heads to the California Assembly, announced Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita).
State Senate Approves Wilk’s ‘LifeLine Foster Youth’ Bill
Circle of Hope Announces In-Person Fundraising Event at The Wünderground Museum
Circle of Hope announced the return of its in-person annual fundraising event, Vine 2 Wine, an exclusive interactive wine and beer tasting fundraiser that will be held at the new Porsche Santa Clarita Wünderground Museum on Saturday, August 21.
Circle of Hope Announces In-Person Fundraising Event at The Wünderground Museum
FYI Celebrates 100th Foster Youth Served, Announces ‘100 for 100’ Campaign
Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence is celebrating its 100th youth served by launching a “100 for 100” campaign asking for 100 donors to help support its emergency assistance fund for local foster youth.
FYI Celebrates 100th Foster Youth Served, Announces ‘100 for 100’ Campaign
Investigators Say Fatal Fire Station Shooting Likely Due to ‘Work Dispute’
The deadly Agua Dulce shooting Tuesday that resulted in the death of one firefighter and the hospitalization of another — as well as the death of the suspected shooter — is thought to have been the result of a “work-related dispute” between the involved parties, investigators said on Wednesday.
Investigators Say Fatal Fire Station Shooting Likely Due to ‘Work Dispute’
Today in SCV History (June 3)
1855 - Ship leaves New York harbor bound for Tunis to acquire animals for the United States Camel Corps [story]
Camel Corps
State Superintendent Announces Statewide Program to Feed Children Amid Child Care Closures
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced on Wednesday that the U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved California’s plan to launch a new food assistance program for children up to age six.
State Superintendent Announces Statewide Program to Feed Children Amid Child Care Closures
June 9: SCV Water Plans Public Hearings for Water Shortage Contingency Plan, Ordinance Meeting
SCV Water is undertaking several important planning efforts to ensure adequate long-term water quality and supplies for today and tomorrow.
June 9: SCV Water Plans Public Hearings for Water Shortage Contingency Plan, Ordinance Meeting
Firefighter Remembered in Agua Dulce Vigil
During a community-wide vigil Tuesday night, more than 100 people carried glow sticks, wore Los Angeles County Fire Department T-shirts or spoke fondly of the firefighter killed during a shooting Tuesday morning at his workplace, Fire Station 81.
Firefighter Remembered in Agua Dulce Vigil
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 27,960; L.A. County Starts Season Ticket Sweepstakes For Vaccinations
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday nine new deaths and 120 new cases of COVID-19, with 27,960 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 27,960; L.A. County Starts Season Ticket Sweepstakes For Vaccinations
Ken Striplin: Residents Should Prepare For Wildfires
Our community and City Council have worked diligently over the years to preserve the tens of thousands of acres of pristine open space that surrounds our City.
Ken Striplin: Residents Should Prepare For Wildfires
Newhall School District Receives $500,000 IBM Grant
Newhall School District today announced it is among six United States K-12 public school districts awarded the IBM Education Security Preparedness Grant. 
Newhall School District Receives $500,000 IBM Grant
Wilk ‘Learning Acceleration’ Bill Heads To State Assembly
State Senator Scott Wilk announced that Senate Bill 545 has made it out of the senate Appropriations Committee and has received unanimous support on the senate floor.
Wilk ‘Learning Acceleration’ Bill Heads To State Assembly
SCV Water’s Latest Virtual Gardening Class: Managing Soils
SCV Water's virtual gardening class for June returns to cover managing the soil and fertilizers in the garden.
SCV Water’s Latest Virtual Gardening Class: Managing Soils
City Library Launches 2021 Summer Reading Program
The Santa Clarita Public Library is excited to announce the kickoff of the annual Summer Reading Program.
City Library Launches 2021 Summer Reading Program
COC Honors The Class Of 2021’s Accomplishments
College of the Canyons will honor its 2021 graduating class during a special ‘Grad Walk’ celebration, which will be held from June 2 to 5 in the Honor Grove. 
COC Honors The Class Of 2021’s Accomplishments
Today in SCV History (June 2)
1945 - Local residents vote 432-2 to approve $300,000 bond measure to build SCV's first high school [story]
Hart High
%d bloggers like this: