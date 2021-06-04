NSD Names Kate Peattie as Director of Instruction, Assessment and Accountability

The Newhall School District has named Kate Peattie as its Director of Instruction, Assessment and Accountability.

She is excited to work collaboratively with NSD teachers, staff, parents and students and will work hard to ensure high achievement for all students, carrying forward Newhall’s tradition of excellence.

Peattie began her career in the Newhall School District in ­­­1997.

She has served as a teacher, assistant principal, principal, and most recently as the administrator of professional development.

She holds a BA from Sonoma State University and MA’s in Cross Cultural Arts and Educational Administration from National University and California State University Bakersfield respectively.

Peattie is a member of the State Association of California School Administrators (ACSA) and a Board member of the Santa Clarita Valley Association of California School Administrators.

Most recently, in 2020, she received the ACSA Charter Leadership Award and was nominated for Administrator of the Year – Curriculum and Instruction.

“It is an honor to welcome Kate Peattie to the Newhall School District in this new capacity. I am confident that her experience will serve the students, staff, and community immensely and we feel fortunate that she has chosen to share her skills with us as the Director of Instruction, Assessment and Accountability” stated Newhall School District Superintendent, Jeff Pelzel.

Peattie has a passion for public education and looks forward to supporting the students, staff and community of the Newhall School District.

