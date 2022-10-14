sulphur springs

Oct. 22: Sulphur Springs Celebrates 150 Years Educating Students

Uploaded: , Friday, Oct 14, 2022

By Press Release

The Sulphur Springs Union School District is celebrating 150 Years of Educating Students on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sulphur Springs Community School.

The community event will include an anniversary ceremony, food trucks, school chorus, live music, memorabilia and pioneer activities including rope making, panning for gold, games and more.

The Sulphur Springs School District is the second oldest school district in the County of Los Angeles and traces its beginnings back to 1872 when the Mitchell family started a school in their home kitchen to provide instruction to children living on the Mitchell Ranch property

Sulphur Springs Community School

16628 Lost Canyon Road,

Canyon Country, CA 91387

