School Day Cafe Expands Free Meals Program for SCV Kids

School Day Cafe will offer free drive-up dinner service to area children beginning Monday, April 20, in addition to the free breakfasts and lunches the nonprofit organization already offers.

The service, which began mid-March as a response to school closures triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, allows for any child in and around the Santa Clarita Valley to receive a free pre-packaged breakfast, lunch and dinner at select area schools.

Each day, School Day Cafe hands out thousands of meals to area children 18 and younger, whether they’re enrolled in local school districts or not. As of April 15, School DayCafe was handing out more than 8,000 meals each day.

The drive-up lunch service is provided from noon to 1 p.m. each weekday and is available to area children aged 18 and younger. One bagged or boxed lunch and breakfast are provided per child during this window.

Beginning April 20, one bagged or boxed dinner will also be provided at the locations marked with an asterisk (*) below.

— Santa Clarita Elementary – 27177 Seco Canyon Rd, Saugus, CA 91350

— *Cedarcreek Elementary – 27792 Camp Plenty Rd, Canyon Country, CA 91351

— *Rio Vista Elementary – 20417 Cedarcreek St, Canyon Country, CA 91351

— *Newhall Elementary – 24607 Walnut St, Newhall, CA91321

— *Peachland Elementary – 24800 Peachland Ave, Santa Clarita, CA 91321

— *Wiley Canyon Elementary – 24240 W. LaGlorita Cir, Newhall, CA 91321

— *Dr. J. Michael McGrath Elementary – 21501Deputy Jake Dr, Newhall, CA 91321

— *Canyon Springs Community Elementary – 19059 Vicci St, Santa Clarita, CA 91351

— Mitchell Community Elementary – 16821 Goodvale Rd, Canyon Country, CA 91387

— Live Oak Elementary – 27715 Saddleridge Way, Castaic, CA 91384

— Northlake Hills Elementary – 32545 Ridge Rte Rd, Castaic, CA 91384

School Day Cafe is a nonprofit organization that serves breakfast and lunch for four local school districts: Castaic, Newhall, Saugus and Sulphur Springs. Their team serves more than 11,500 lunches and 4,000 breakfasts to local kids every day.

Nutrition information for all menu items and more about the organization can be found at SchoolDayCafe.org.