September 2
1932 - Actor Harry Carey's wood-framed house at Saugus ranch (now Tesoro del Valle) burns down when engine of water pump explodes [story]
Sept. 19: 'Dark, Odd, Mysterious' Deadline for SCAA Art Show
The deadline for the “Dark, Odd & Mysterious” Art Show submission hosted Santa Clarita Artists Association is Thursday, Sept. 19.

Work in this member exhibit should be original and feature themes that are tastefully twisted, surreal, moody, odd, humorously strange and unexpected, such as shadowy landscapes, ravens, bugs, insects, celestial/mystic beings and concepts, surreal oddities, grim fireside tales, apothecary scenes, shadowy branches, science specimens, skeletons or anatomy, quirky creatures of lore and myth. While seasonal, work should not reflect obvious, “cute” Halloween decorations like fun pumpkins, witch shoes and candy corn unless twisted or weirdly spun. We challenge you to go deeper: a 6-footed rabbit, a caterpillar with a baby doll head, or perhaps the poetic ear of Van Gogh in a bell jar. All mediums welcome.

The art show will run Friday, Oct. 4 through Oct. 27 with a reception on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 5 p.m.- 7 p.m.

Open to all current SCAA Members, non-members may join the association to be eligible for entry.

Exhibits are for all ages; intense death, blood, gore, nudity, or horror will not be considered.

If selected:

Entry fee: $15 for up to four (4) wall art submissions; due at drop off.

Artwork drop off: Tuesday, Oct. 1, 3-6 p.m.

Artwork pickup: Sunday, Oct. 29, 3-6 p.m.

Requirements: Artists are expected to host up to four gallery shifts during the show, based on the number of accepted artists and show hours.

Commission: SCAA retains 25% on all sales.

Artwork submitted early may be chosen for use in show promotion.

For complete guidelines, art/host requirements and show entry, visit: santaclaritaartists.org/gallery-guidelines

