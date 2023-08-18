Sept. 9: Hart Football Casino Night Fundraiser, Tickets, Donations

|
August 18
1921 - Los Angeles City High School District absorbs Newhall, Saugus and Castaic for grades 9-12. Students attend San Fernando High. (SCV approved for separate high school district in 1945.) [story]
