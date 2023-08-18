header image

1921 - Los Angeles City High School District absorbs Newhall, Saugus and Castaic for grades 9-12. Students attend San Fernando High. (SCV approved for separate high school district in 1945.) [story]
Hart High
Sept. 9: Hart Football Casino Night Fundraiser, Tickets, Donations
| Friday, Aug 18, 2023

Hart football casino nightThe William S. Hart High School Indians Football program will host an adults only Casino Night fundraiser to benefit the football program on Saturday, Sept. 9. The event will be held 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. at William S. Hart Park Hall, 24151 Newhall Ave., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

If you’ve never been, it’s one of Hart Football’s annual program fundraisers and the only fundraiser for adult fun with poker, bingo, drinks, food, tacos, silent auction and great company. It’s the perfect time to pull your community together and have a good time meeting other Hart Football fans. There is something for everyone.

For tickets visit Hart Football Casino Night Fundraiser.

Items for the Casino Night Silent Auction are being sought. To donate an item visit the Amazon Wish List. Items on the Wish List will be shipped directly to fundraising organizers. To donate visit 2023 Hart Casino Night.

You can also donate items, baskets, tickets to an event, gift cards, a round of golf, vacation rentals, money and anything you think would be a good auction item.

For questions, or to donate, email Jenhartqbc@gmail.com.
TMU Women’s Volleyball Gets Third Win to Start Season
The Master's University women's volleyball team needed just three sets to defeat the University of Antelope Valley Friday, Aug. 18 in their third match of the La Sierra Tournament in Riverside.
TMU Women’s Volleyball Gets Third Win to Start Season
Submit a Project Proposal for Make A Difference Day
The city of Santa Clarita is joining communities across the country for Make a Difference Day on Saturday, Oct. 28. Observed on the fourth Saturday in October, this day of service gives residents opportunities to give back and make a difference in their community. It is a day where millions of volunteers from across the country unite with a common mission—to improve the lives of others.
Submit a Project Proposal for Make A Difference Day
Bill Miranda | Santa Clarita’s Creative Landscape
The arts have an undeniable impact on the quality of life in Santa Clarita. From enhancing our beautiful picturesque parks and facilities, to bringing lively and ever-changing entertainment, there is something for everyone, anywhere you look. In creating this vibrant arts scene, our city has become known as a place where creativity thrives and artistic expression knows no bounds.
Bill Miranda | Santa Clarita’s Creative Landscape
Aug. 20: SCV’s Hidden Stories at Placerita Nature Center
A free presentation of the Community Nature Education Series, featuring Professor Mike Haruntunian, will be held on Sunday, Aug. 20 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Placerita Canyon Nature Center, 19152 Placerita Canyon Riad, Newhall, CA 91321.
Aug. 20: SCV’s Hidden Stories at Placerita Nature Center
Limited Guided Tours at Tomo Kahni State Historic Park
California State Parks will be offering guided tours of Tomo Kahni State Historic Park to the public for a limited time starting in mid-September.
Limited Guided Tours at Tomo Kahni State Historic Park
Hurricane Hilary Expected to Bring Heavy Rain to L.A. County on Sunday
The National Weather Service is warning that Hurricane Hilary, a storm brewing off Mexico’s Pacific coast, could potentially bring significant rain, rough surf and dangerous winds to L.A. County beginning late Sunday, Aug. 20 through Monday, Aug. 21.
Hurricane Hilary Expected to Bring Heavy Rain to L.A. County on Sunday
Calartians Featured at 20th Annual REDCAT NOW Festival
This week, REDCAT presents the 20th annual New Original Works (NOW) Festival, a celebration of Los Angeles’ vibrant community of artists creating new performance work.
Calartians Featured at 20th Annual REDCAT NOW Festival
SCV Water’s Biennial Budget Now Online
Following a series of public committee and board meetings, SCV Water adopted its biennial budget for fiscal years 2023/24 and 2024/25 in May.
SCV Water’s Biennial Budget Now Online
Local CDTFA Office Closing Aug. 30
As of  5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug.  30, the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration will permanently close its Santa Clarita office
Local CDTFA Office Closing Aug. 30
TMU Students Recognized at Notable Biology Conference
Two students from The Master’s University won a research award at one of the largest undergraduate biology conferences in the country.
TMU Students Recognized at Notable Biology Conference
New Scholarship Launched to Benefit SCV Students
Mobile IV Therapy is excited to announce the launch of a new scholarship to benefit high school students in the Santa Clarita Valley.
New Scholarship Launched to Benefit SCV Students
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: One New SCV Death; 158 New Local Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 158 new cases and one additional death from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: One New SCV Death; 158 New Local Cases
Caltrans Announces Continued SR-14 Lane Closures
The California Department of Transportation has scheduled Lane Closures on the northbound and southbound Antelope Valley Freeway / State Route 14 between Technology Drive in Palmdale and Avenue A in Lancaster, closing up to three lanes.
Caltrans Announces Continued SR-14 Lane Closures
Bacterial Levels Remain High at L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
Bacterial Levels Remain High at L.A. County Beaches
Today in SCV History (Aug. 17)
1925 - Newhall School Board announces meeting to determine fate of 3rd consecutive Newhall School at Lyons & Kansas Street (it was cut up and turned into homes) [story]
Newhall School
Marcia Mayeda | A Pawsitive Work Environment
The Covid pandemic rewrote the social contract between employer and employee, creating new opportunities for work scheduling and locations.
Marcia Mayeda | A Pawsitive Work Environment
CSUN Documentary Thesis Film “#2276” Selected as a Semifinalist for the Student Academy Awards
California State University, Northridge Cinema and Television Arts student, Sara Sims, is a Student Academy Award semifinalist for her thesis documentary “#2276”, an idea developed from the discovery that she had 10 half-siblings.
CSUN Documentary Thesis Film “#2276” Selected as a Semifinalist for the Student Academy Awards
State Superintendent Discusses Importance of Establishing Ethnic Studies Curriculum
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond hosted a webinar featuring a variety of inspirational speakers who discussed the importance and journey of ethnic studies in California.
State Superintendent Discusses Importance of Establishing Ethnic Studies Curriculum
CSUN Professor Co-Principal Investigator on Cannabis Research Grant
The history of cannabis cultivation is an extensive one, often untold, unexplored, and unheard. California State University, Northridge anthropology professor, Rachel Giraudo, is on a multidisciplinary team trying to rectify that. 
CSUN Professor Co-Principal Investigator on Cannabis Research Grant
Van Hook Appointed to College Promise National Advisory Board
College of the Canyons Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook was unanimously appointed to serve on the College Promise National Advisory Board.
Van Hook Appointed to College Promise National Advisory Board
