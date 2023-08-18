Sept. 9: Hart Football Casino Night Fundraiser, Tickets, Donations

The William S. Hart High School Indians Football program will host an adults only Casino Night fundraiser to benefit the football program on Saturday, Sept. 9. The event will be held 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. at William S. Hart Park Hall, 24151 Newhall Ave., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

If you’ve never been, it’s one of Hart Football’s annual program fundraisers and the only fundraiser for adult fun with poker, bingo, drinks, food, tacos, silent auction and great company. It’s the perfect time to pull your community together and have a good time meeting other Hart Football fans. There is something for everyone.

For tickets visit Hart Football Casino Night Fundraiser.

Items for the Casino Night Silent Auction are being sought. To donate an item visit the Amazon Wish List. Items on the Wish List will be shipped directly to fundraising organizers. To donate visit 2023 Hart Casino Night.

You can also donate items, baskets, tickets to an event, gift cards, a round of golf, vacation rentals, money and anything you think would be a good auction item.

For questions, or to donate, email Jenhartqbc@gmail.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...