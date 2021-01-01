header image

January 1
1850 - Death Valley '49ers William Manley & John Rogers reach SCV, find help for Bennett-Arcan party [story]
William Manly
SSUSD Selects New Board President
| Friday, Jan 1, 2021
SSUSD
Sulphur Springs Union School District administrative offices.

 

The Sulphur Springs Union School District chose a new board president for the 2021 year during the district’s organizational board meeting Dec. 16.

The board elected Ken Chase to serve as president for the second time in his seven-year history with the board. He previously served as president in 2018 and has been involved with the district since 2004 by serving on school site councils and various committees.

“(My) focus is to provide the best education to our students with the current COVID restrictions in place and to focus on further opening up the schools to better serve our students while keeping the students, staff, families and the community safe,” said Chase. “The district needs to continue to remain fiscally responsible with the budget cuts brought on by the state due to COVID. We also have construction projects going on at Pinetree and Sulphur Springs (community schools). I am looking forward to their completion in a timely manner and within budget.”

The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk canceled the elections for SSUSD in August after three candidates ran unopposed.

Shelley Weinstein, previous president of the board, will represent Trustee Area No. 1, Denis DeFigueiredo for Trustee Area No. 2, and Paola Jellings for Trustee Area No. 3.

During the meeting, the board also elected DeFigueiredo as clerk. Weinstein will represent SSUSD for the L.A. County School Trustees Association and the L.A. County Committee on School District Organization.

Jellings was elected to represent the Special Education Local Plan Area (SLEPA) Board Liaison and Chase to represent the CLASS Education Foundation, which aims to provide financial and community resources to support SSUSD students.
‘Park & Connect’ to Free Wi-Fi at Stevenson Ranch Library

‘Park & Connect’ to Free Wi-Fi at Stevenson Ranch Library
Wednesday, Dec 30, 2020
Through funding provided from the Coronavirus Relief Fund Spending Plan, the Los Angeles County Library has launched a "Park & Connect" service, providing free outdoor Wi-Fi in the parking lots of participating libraries including the branch in Stevenson Ranch.
FULL STORY...

Newsom Unveils California’s $2B ‘Safe Schools for All’ Plan

Newsom Unveils California’s $2B ‘Safe Schools for All’ Plan
Wednesday, Dec 30, 2020
Seeking to close a student learning gap exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced a $2 billion "State Safe Schools for All" plan Wednesday aimed at encouraging schools to safely relaunch in-person instruction as early as February.
FULL STORY...

SCV Teen Riley Blaugrund Assists Foster Youth with Girl Scout Gold Award Project

SCV Teen Riley Blaugrund Assists Foster Youth with Girl Scout Gold Award Project
Monday, Dec 28, 2020
As the pandemic continues to affect the lives of foster children across Los Angeles County, Stevenson Ranch resident Riley Blaugrund chose to inspire hope and creativity in these kids while completing her Gold Award project.
FULL STORY...

Kim Foundation Donates $100K to WiSH Foundation for Needed Programs

Kim Foundation Donates $100K to WiSH Foundation for Needed Programs
Monday, Dec 28, 2020
The WiSH Education Foundation received a donation of $100,000 this week from the Steve Y. Kim Foundation, a nonprofit organization that helps fund much-needed programs for the underserved and disadvantaged, for students in the William S. Hart Union High School District.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Henry Mayo Welcomes its First Baby of 2021
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital welcomed its first delivered baby of 2021 early Friday morning.
Henry Mayo Welcomes its First Baby of 2021
Local Family ‘Pays it Forward,’ Finds Success After a Tough Year
When the COVID-19 pandemic struck the restaurant industry in March, Santa Clarita residents Angelica and Joe Cubangbang worried about the future, but found success after taking matters into their own hands.
Local Family ‘Pays it Forward,’ Finds Success After a Tough Year
Allan Cameron, Community Advocate, Leader in Cityhood Effort, Dies at 75
Known well in Santa Clarita Valley circles for his impassioned advocacy, deep baritone voice and support for the community he loved, longtime local fixture Allan Cameron died Saturday. He was 75.
Allan Cameron, Community Advocate, Leader in Cityhood Effort, Dies at 75
Hundreds Gather for ‘Let Us Worship’ Rally in Valencia
Christian musician Sean Feucht’s controversial “Let Us Worship” rallies concluded on New Year’s Eve with hundreds of people gathered at Higher Vision Church in Valencia as the Santa Clarita Valley continues its fight against a COVID-19 surge.
Hundreds Gather for ‘Let Us Worship’ Rally in Valencia
Today in SCV History (Jan. 1)
1850 - Death Valley '49ers William Manley & John Rogers reach SCV, find help for Bennett-Arcan party [story]
William Manly
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Residents Urged to Avoid New Year’s Gatherings, SCV Cases Total 16,853
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 290 new deaths and 15,129 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 16,853 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Residents Urged to Avoid New Year’s Gatherings, SCV Cases Total 16,853
L.A. County’s Job Preparedness Program Resumes Virtually Monday
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services (DPSS) will resume its General Relief Opportunities for Work (GROW) Program job preparedness services virtually and by telephone beginning Monday, Jan. 4.
L.A. County’s Job Preparedness Program Resumes Virtually Monday
Cajun’s Aviation Dream Announces Expansion of Scholarship Program
Cajun's Aviation Dream carries on the legacy of Maj. Stephen "Cajun" Del Bagno by helping stellar young Americans chase their own dreams to fly and pursue their passion for aviation. Del Bagno tragically perished during a routine aerial demonstration training on April 4, 2018.
Cajun’s Aviation Dream Announces Expansion of Scholarship Program
Survey Finds 2020 California Wildfires Impacted Sierra Snowpack
(CN) — The first snow survey in California was ambiguous.
Survey Finds 2020 California Wildfires Impacted Sierra Snowpack
Van Nuys Couple Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing Packages Throughout SCV
An off-duty law enforcement officer with a watchful eye helped Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies catch a Van Nuys couple they suspect of stealing numerous packages in the SCV.
Van Nuys Couple Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing Packages Throughout SCV
Chiquita Canyon Delivers Bikes, Scooters to SCV Nonprofits
Chiquita Canyon, an innovative local business in the Santa Clarita Valley, continued its legacy as a good neighbor, even during the pandemic, by helping make the holiday season a little brighter for children at the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley and Santa Clarita Grocery.
Chiquita Canyon Delivers Bikes, Scooters to SCV Nonprofits
CHP, Western States Traffic Coalition Partner to Bolster Holiday Safety Efforts
SACRAMENTO - With California advising residents to stay home as much as possible, avoid gatherings, and not travel significant distances to reverse the unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases, New Year’s Eve 2020 may look noticeably different than years past.
CHP, Western States Traffic Coalition Partner to Bolster Holiday Safety Efforts
Forest Service to Keep Fire Use Restrictions in Place Despite Recent Rainfall
Effective immediately, the fire danger rating on the Angeles National Forest has decreased from “Extreme” to “Very High.”
Forest Service to Keep Fire Use Restrictions in Place Despite Recent Rainfall
Today in SCV History (Dec. 31)
1920 - Singer-actor Rex Allen, Newhall Walk of Western Stars inductee (1982), born in Arizona [Walk]
Rex Allen
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 72nd Death at Henry Mayo; L.A. County Deaths Top 10K
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 274 new deaths and 10,392 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported its 72nd COVID death.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 72nd Death at Henry Mayo; L.A. County Deaths Top 10K
‘Park & Connect’ to Free Wi-Fi at Stevenson Ranch Library
Through funding provided from the Coronavirus Relief Fund Spending Plan, the Los Angeles County Library has launched a "Park & Connect" service, providing free outdoor Wi-Fi in the parking lots of participating libraries including the branch in Stevenson Ranch.
‘Park & Connect’ to Free Wi-Fi at Stevenson Ranch Library
L.A. County Prosecutors Sue D.A. Gascón Over Criminal Justice Reforms
A Los Angeles County judge on Wednesday ordered new District Attorney George Gascón to show why criminal justice reforms he enacted — which county prosecutors say conflict with state law — should not be blocked.
L.A. County Prosecutors Sue D.A. Gascón Over Criminal Justice Reforms
Newsom Unveils California’s $2B ‘Safe Schools for All’ Plan
Seeking to close a student learning gap exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced a $2 billion "State Safe Schools for All" plan Wednesday aimed at encouraging schools to safely relaunch in-person instruction as early as February.
Newsom Unveils California’s $2B ‘Safe Schools for All’ Plan
L.A. County Finalizes Citizens Redistricting Commission Members
After a lengthy selection process, the Los Angeles County Citizens Redistricting Commission finalized the names of the 14 Commissioners who will be responsible for adjusting the district boundaries for electing the Board of Supervisors, based on the 2020 U.S. Census Bureau data.
L.A. County Finalizes Citizens Redistricting Commission Members
COC Appoints New Board President; Swears in New Members
College of the Canyons trustees held their organizational board meeting on Dec. 16 to appoint a new board president and swear in three members who were elected in the 2020 General Election.
COC Appoints New Board President; Swears in New Members
Meet Henry Mayo’s Housekeeping Crews Protecting Caregivers, Patients
At Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, the housekeeping crews, referred to as environmental services workers, were among the first to get the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines.
Meet Henry Mayo’s Housekeeping Crews Protecting Caregivers, Patients
DMV Extends Suspension of Behind-the-Wheel Driving Tests to Jan. 11
The California Department of Motor Vehicles will continue its temporary suspension of behind-the-wheel driving tests until at least January 11.
DMV Extends Suspension of Behind-the-Wheel Driving Tests to Jan. 11
Today in SCV History (Dec. 30)
1964 - United Air Lines Convair 340 forced down in Saugus when both engines fail; 47 aboard, none injured [story]
emergency landing
