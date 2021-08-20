header image

1967 - New Town of Valencia dedicated; homes sell for $25,000 [story]
Deed of Title
City Phases Out Temporary Outdoor Dining Two Months After End of Indoor Capacity Limits
Friday, Aug 20, 2021
Jo and Larry Wertz enjoy a lunch at the outdoor dining area of Old Town Junction in Newhall Monday afternoon. November 23, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.
 

Santa Clarita businesses and restaurants had until last Monday to take down the temporary outdoor spaces they built in response to COVID-19 restrictions that limited their indoor capacity during the first 15 months of the pandemic.

Temporary-use permits issued by the city of Santa Clarita allowing the outdoor operations on sidewalks and in parking lots expired on June 15 in conjunction with the state’s decision to remove COVID-19 restrictions on indoor capacity.

The city issued 63 permits free of charge to restaurants as part of its “Eat Local” program and 24 permits to non-restaurant businesses as part of its “Shop Local” program.

Jason Crawford, the city’s manager of planning and economic development, said the city worked with restaurants to determine a reasonable timeline to return the sidewalks and parking spaces to their pre-pandemic state.

“Having just been on Main Street where city staff are setting up for (Thursday night’s) Senses event, I saw that all of the tented expansions on to Main Street were removed,” Crawford said via email.

He said he’s not aware of any business that did not comply with the city’s order to remove their temporary outdoor spaces.

“Many of the restaurants that expanded via Eat Local also have permanent outdoor eating on patios,” Crawford’s email said. “These can be seen at restaurants across the city on Main Street, at Westfield and at retail centers in Saugus, Canyon Country, Newhall and Valencia.”

Restaurants that received temporary-use permits have not made requests to permanently add or expand patios, Crawford noted.

Ben Law, who co-owns Brewery Draconum, had created a temporary outdoor dining space in front of the Main Street location.

He said he took down his temporary outdoor dining space three weeks ago, leaving Brewery Draconum with indoor seating and a permanent outdoor dining area in the back.

“We literally just sold all the K Rail that we bought,” he told The Signal. “We had to get rid of it. We had nowhere to put it. You know, it’s bulky…so we sold it.”

About two months ago, when Law and other restaurant owners heard of the June 15 expiration date, Law attempted to organize restaurants against ending the temporary outdoor dining spaces.

“The city said, ‘We’re going to do it,’” he said of the city’s decision to allow the permits to expire. “And none of the restaurants complained.”

Questions Over Battery Storage Facility Raised By Planning Commissioners

Questions Over Battery Storage Facility Raised By Planning Commissioners
Wednesday, Aug 18, 2021
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission had several questions about a proposed lithium-ion battery storage facility in Canyon Country when it decided Tuesday to continue its review of the project to Sept. 21. 
FULL STORY...

Almost 500 Households Helped With City Rental-Assistance

Almost 500 Households Helped With City Rental-Assistance
Wednesday, Aug 18, 2021
The city of Santa Clarita has spent just over $2 million of the $6.3 million it received from the U.S. Department of Treasury to help Santa Clarita renters who have fallen behind on rent payments.
FULL STORY...

Planning Commission Returns from Summer Break with Full Agenda

Planning Commission Returns from Summer Break with Full Agenda
Monday, Aug 16, 2021
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will return from a month-long hiatus Tuesday to review four proposed projects, including three in Canyon Country and one in Saugus.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Seeking Artists for Upcoming Exhibit

Santa Clarita Seeking Artists for Upcoming Exhibit
Thursday, Aug 12, 2021
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking artwork for consideration for the upcoming exhibit, “Follow Your Art,” at the First Floor Gallery of Santa Clarita City Hall, located at 23920 Valencia Boulevard.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Urges Residents to Participate in Case Investigation, Contact Tracing Efforts; SCV Cases Total 32,098
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 31 new deaths and 3,361 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 32,098 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Urges Residents to Participate in Case Investigation, Contact Tracing Efforts; SCV Cases Total 32,098
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center Celebrates Grand Re-Opening in Canyon Country
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. celebrated the long-awaited completion of the remodel and expansion of its Canyon Country Health Center on Thursday, Aug. 19th with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center Celebrates Grand Re-Opening in Canyon Country
Family of Man Killed in Deputy-Involved Shooting Near Templin Highway Ask For Answers
The family of the suspect killed in a deputy-involved shooting north of Castaic last week has criticized the handling of the case, while investigators say they’re following standard procedure.
Family of Man Killed in Deputy-Involved Shooting Near Templin Highway Ask For Answers
Tidings for Teens Helps Local Foster Youth With Back-To-School Shopping
More than 200 local youth in the foster care system were given the chance to shop for new clothes ahead of the school year Sunday.
Tidings for Teens Helps Local Foster Youth With Back-To-School Shopping
Fire Officials Confirm Tick Fire Caused By Barbecue, Considered Accidental
A barbecue and high winds are believed to have accidentally ignited the 2019 Tick Fire that burned thousands of acres, forced the mass evacuation of Santa Clarita Valley residents and destroyed multiple homes, Fire Department officials said this week.
Fire Officials Confirm Tick Fire Caused By Barbecue, Considered Accidental
Today in SCV History (Aug. 20)
1967 - New Town of Valencia dedicated; homes sell for $25,000 [story]
Deed of Title
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Tops 25,000 Deaths; SCV Cases Total 32,327
Los Angeles County surpassed the grim milestone Thursday of losing more than 25,000 residents to COVID-19.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Tops 25,000 Deaths; SCV Cases Total 32,327
Lady Mustangs Volleyball Sweeps Merced in First Win of New Season
TMU Women's Volleyball picked up its first win of the season on Tuesday at the Hope Summer Slam in sweep fashion over UC Merced (25-16, 25-13, 25-20) before concluding the tournament with a loss to No. 15 Corban University (Ore.) by set scores of 12-25, 18-25 and 14-25.
Lady Mustangs Volleyball Sweeps Merced in First Win of New Season
Motorists Advised to Find Alternate Routes as Caltrans Announces Full Weekend Closure of WB I-210 at I-5
The California Department of Transportation announces a 55-hour weekend full closure of westbound Interstate 210 in Sylmar for paving work.
Motorists Advised to Find Alternate Routes as Caltrans Announces Full Weekend Closure of WB I-210 at I-5
Barring Any Last Minute Changes Friday Night Lights Returning to SCV
After a very late start and a shortened season for spring football last year, the Friday night lights are officially back for the fall in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Barring Any Last Minute Changes Friday Night Lights Returning to SCV
Screaming Woman in Video Located, Found Safe; Detectives Continue Investigation
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department detectives announced Wednesday the woman heard screaming in a video posted to social media last week was located and is safe.
Screaming Woman in Video Located, Found Safe; Detectives Continue Investigation
CSUN’s Film, Journalism Students Gifted $80K from Hollywood Foreign Press
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has awarded California State University, Northridge a total of $80,000 to support the university’s film and journalism students.
CSUN’s Film, Journalism Students Gifted $80K from Hollywood Foreign Press
Body Recovered at Pyramid Lake Identified as 23-Year-Old Los Angeles Man
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office released a partial name of the man whose body was recovered after he reportedly went overboard at Pyramid Lake on Monday.
Body Recovered at Pyramid Lake Identified as 23-Year-Old Los Angeles Man
SCV Median Home Prices Jump 24% Despite Rise in Inventory
Single-family home sales in Santa Clarita moderated during July as prices posted another month of double digit gains despite a rise in the supply of homes listed for sale, the Southland Regional Association of Realtors reported Thursday.
SCV Median Home Prices Jump 24% Despite Rise in Inventory
NAACP’s Santa Clarita Branch Celebrates Inception with ‘A Night Out’
The Santa Clarita branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People celebrated its inception with A Night Out, its first in-person event, at California Institute of the Arts Tuesday.
NAACP’s Santa Clarita Branch Celebrates Inception with ‘A Night Out’
Today in SCV History (Aug. 19)
2013 - COC breaks ground on Culinary Arts Education building in Valencia [story]
iCue
Children’s Bureau Offers Virtual Orientations For Potential Foster Families
Children's Bureau is offering two ways for those seeking to help children in foster care through virtual orientations in September. 
Children’s Bureau Offers Virtual Orientations For Potential Foster Families
Questions Over Battery Storage Facility Raised By Planning Commissioners
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission had several questions about a proposed lithium-ion battery storage facility in Canyon Country when it decided Tuesday to continue its review of the project to Sept. 21. 
Questions Over Battery Storage Facility Raised By Planning Commissioners
COVID-19 Vaccination Being Required For All State Assembly Staff
All California State Assembly staff must be in the process of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 1, according to an announcement by Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Los Angeles, on Monday.  
COVID-19 Vaccination Being Required For All State Assembly Staff
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports One Additional COVID Death; SCV total 32,151 Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 34 new deaths and 4,046 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 32,149 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports One Additional COVID Death; SCV total 32,151 Cases
Bill To Freeze UC Tuition Fees Introduced By Valladares
Assemblywoman Suzette Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, introduced legislation Monday that would freeze tuition and fees at University of California campuses until the 2027-2028 school year.
Bill To Freeze UC Tuition Fees Introduced By Valladares
Almost 500 Households Helped With City Rental-Assistance
The city of Santa Clarita has spent just over $2 million of the $6.3 million it received from the U.S. Department of Treasury to help Santa Clarita renters who have fallen behind on rent payments.
Almost 500 Households Helped With City Rental-Assistance
Today in SCV History (Aug. 18)
1921 - Los Angeles City High School District absorbs Newhall, Saugus and Castaic for grades 9-12. Students attend San Fernando High. (SCV approved for separate high school district in 1945.) [story]
Hart High
